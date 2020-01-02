Two serious kitchen fires cook up New Year drama for firefighters in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to two serious kitchen fires within eight hours as the New Year began.

The first fire happened in North Ninth Street, Central Milton Keynes just after 10pm on New Year's Day.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm and one from Broughton attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a fan to disperse the smoke.

Then at 7.30am this morning (Thursday), crews were called to a kitchen fire in a ground-floor flat in Turing Gate, Bletchley.

A man suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke and from burns to his hands was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

The fire was out on arrival, but firefighters used a fan to clear the smoke.