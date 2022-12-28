Two sisters from Milton Keynes star in exciting new ITV reality show tonight

Two sisters from MK are taking part in a new ITV reality game show that takes them on the wildest trip of their lives.

Jasmine and Karra Shekiluwa star in Loaded in Paradise, a 15 part series that starts on ITVX tonight (Wednesday) and will be screened in ITV2 in the Spring.

Advertisement

The show is described as an action packed, adrenalised reality game where party-loving pairs island hop Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of - and spend - 50,000 euros.

Sisters Jasmine and Karra Shekiluwa

Single mum Jamine, 26, and 28-year-old Karra will be competing against four other pairs to get their hands on a gold card loaded with cash.

Only one lucky pair can be in control at any time and that pair must “live their best life on the run” but avoid getting caught.

Advertisement

"Meanwhile, everyone else will be trying to hunt them down and take control of the card. The cash card will be loaded up with a fresh cash injection daily, so our spenders can live it up and spend, spend, spend,” said a spokesman for the show.

At the end of each 48-hour chase, a luxury safehouse will open and everyone will reconvene.

Advertisement

Jasmine and Karra on the Greek Islands

Jasmine, who has a four-year-old son, is a project manager for a data communications company, while Karra is an admission's officer at a university.

Advertisement

The siblings say they are both single and ready to mingle. They wanted to appear on Loaded In Paradise to enable Jasmine to “get closure” on her ex by living her best life, and Karra to flaunt the three stone in weight she has lost while demonstrating body positivity.

If they get their hands on the gold card they would love to hire a yacht for a boat party, rent fast luxury cars, fly in a helicopter and feed animals in a zoo.

Advertisement

They would also plan some pampering in spas as well as cultural experiences including museum trips and wine tasting.

The sisters say they are either best friends or enemies and laugh about their during their one and only physical fight, during which “wigs came flying off”.

Advertisement