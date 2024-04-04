Two teenage girls reported missing in Milton Keynes have been found safe and well

They were found today
By News Team
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 11:07 BST
Two teenage girls reported missing from Milton Keynes have been located safe and well.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Kimberley and Sasha, were found today (4/4) and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal to help find them.”

