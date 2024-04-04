Two teenage girls reported missing in Milton Keynes have been found safe and well
They were found today
Two teenage girls reported missing from Milton Keynes have been located safe and well.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Kimberley and Sasha, were found today (4/4) and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal to help find them.”
> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.
Missing People is the only UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones, offering support via its Helpline on 116 000.