Two teenage girls reported missing in Milton Keynes have been found safe and well

Two teenage girls reported missing from Milton Keynes have been located safe and well.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Kimberley and Sasha, were found today (4/4) and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal to help find them.”

> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.