Two women die and another critically injured following collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 10.05pm yesterday (16/11) when a collision occurred between a Peugeot 2008, a Volkswagen Tiguan and an Audi A3 on the northbound carriageway of the A5 at the exit slip road for Little Brickhill.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 50s, sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

The next of kin of both women have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“We’d also appeal to any drivers who may have been in the local area prior to and around the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that may help the investigation.

“You can report any information by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230516316.”