Two women fed up with online dating 'horrors' launch their own successful singles club in Milton Keynes

Two women who are heartingly sick of the ‘horrors’ of internet dating have come up with a winning formula for people to find love in Milton Keynes.

Single mums Samantha Poole and Rachel Allen, both in their forties, have launched Solo Connects, a new scheme that enables hundreds of solo people to meet face-to face and make friends at social events all over the city.

In just two months, the group has swelled from a handful of members to 777 people – and already there has been a string of promising love matches.

“We wanted to do something different for single people and it’s really taken off,” said Samantha. “Rachel and I have both experienced the horrors that can happen with online dating sites, with photoshopped photos, ‘sexters’ and even scammers, and it seems many other people have too.

Samantha Poole and Rachel Allen have launched Solo Connects so singles in Milton Keynes can meet face-to-face in group settings

"Solo Connects is for people who are just a bit sick of swiping on the dating apps and going on rubbish dates.”

The idea is to take people back to basics by providing simple events such as meals out, coffee meets, fun events and pub night for single people to gather together in a safe and friendly setting.

"We always start with ice-breaker games and things to get people talking and then the rest of the event just flows,” said Samantha, who is also behind the highly popular Mum to Mum - Milton Keynes and Beyond Facebook page, which now has 25,000 members.

Solo Connect is currently conducted mainly through Eventbright and Facebook, with its own Facebook page here. It caters from people aged around 30 to the mid sixties and beyond.

This Saturday there is a meal out at Namji at CMK, where a £25 ticket will buy a two course meal and a chance to talk to dozens of other singles.

And on Valentine’s Day the group plans to paint the city red with a huge party at The Cock Hotel in Stony Stratford.

“We know that Valentine’s Day can be miserable when you’re single. Friends and colleagues are showered with gifts and cards and are taken out for fancy dinners while you’re left scrolling social media (or worse, the dreaded dating apps) while everyone else has a good time,” said Samantha.

Rachel added: “That’s why we wanted to create a brilliant experience for single people and turn the day into something positive. We’ll turn the city red with 150 single people celebrating at our Valentine’s Day party, complete with a DJ, dance floor, and fun games designed to get the singles mingling,” added Rachel.

Already tickets for events are selling like hot cakes, particularly to the ladies.

"We could do with a few more men,” said Samantha. “So we’re appealing for single males out there not be shy and join us!”

Join Solo Connects of Facebook here or view upcoming events here.

Meanwhile Samantha and Rachel are planning to expand even further and form more Solo Connects groups all over the country.

Already they are behind similar communties in three other areas and the hope is that there will eventually be group trips and organised visits so members can meet people further afield.

"We want to go from Milton Keynes to Uk domination in the dating scene!” said Samantha.