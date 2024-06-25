Two women treated by ambulance staff following collision in Milton Keynes

By News Team
Published 25th Jun 2024, 11:53 BST
The incident involving two cars happened just after 11am on Sunday in Great Linford. (23/6)

A road closure was put in place with firefighters using specialist equipment to free one of the women.

A spokesperson said: “A woman was out on arrival and passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

“The firefighters used edraulic equipment to release another woman, passing her into the care of the ambulance service.

A road in Great Linford was closed following a collision involving two carsA road in Great Linford was closed following a collision involving two cars
“A road closure was put in place."

Firefighters also attended two kitchen fires in Granby Court, Milton Keynes and Buckingham Street, Wolverton over the weekend. No-one was injured.

And yesterday, (24/6) they were called to a garage fire in Dulverton Drive, Furzton.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.

The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

They also isolated the gas and electric supply and carried out a Home Fire Safety Visit.