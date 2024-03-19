Two young girls have been missing for days in Milton Keynes, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two girls aged just 13 and 14 have been missing for days, police have revealed today (Tuesday).

And they are now asking for people’s help to find them, urging anyone who sees them to call 999.

Klara, who is 14, was last seen at around 8pm on Friday while Sasha, who is just 13, was last seen at around 1pm on Saturday.

The girls are believed to be together, say police.

Sasha is around 5ft 5ins tall with black curly hair. She wears a nose stud on the right side of her nose. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Klara is slightly taller, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim with chest length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform.

PC Rebecca Holton, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of both Sasha and Klara, who have not been seen since around the weekend.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240124919.