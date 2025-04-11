Tyred of potholes?: Fear not as 12 roads across Milton Keynes are getting repaired

Potholes. Hate them

You know what they say: In the UK we used to drive on the left of the roads, now we drive on what's left of the roads.

Well, not anymore as 12 roads (yes, 12) are being repairs across the city, with those pesky potholes getting filled in next week.

You may remember last year, how we revealed MK City Council had spent £100,000 on a new pothole-filling machine called the Roadmender Elastomac.

Well, it will be out in force at the following locations:

Furze Way

Hendrix Drive

Windsor Street

Hoyton Gate

Vicarage Walk

Little Linford Lane

Turvey Road

Broadwater

Kingsfold

Woburn Sands Road

Loughton Road

Tanfield Lane

The Roadmender Elastomac uses a pioneering material which bonds to the existing surface without the need of extensive digging, allowing for repairs to take place with less disruption.

To report a pothole in Milton Keynes, you can call the Milton Keynes City Council on 01908 252353 during office hours or 01908 226699 out of hours if it is an emergency safety issue. You can also report it on the council website.

