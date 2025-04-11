Tyred of potholes?: Fear not as 12 roads across Milton Keynes are getting repaired
Well, not anymore as 12 roads (yes, 12) are being repairs across the city, with those pesky potholes getting filled in next week.
You may remember last year, how we revealed MK City Council had spent £100,000 on a new pothole-filling machine called the Roadmender Elastomac.
Well, it will be out in force at the following locations:
Furze Way
Hendrix Drive
Windsor Street
Hoyton Gate
Vicarage Walk
Little Linford Lane
Turvey Road
Broadwater
Kingsfold
Woburn Sands Road
Loughton Road
Tanfield Lane
The Roadmender Elastomac uses a pioneering material which bonds to the existing surface without the need of extensive digging, allowing for repairs to take place with less disruption.
To report a pothole in Milton Keynes, you can call the Milton Keynes City Council on 01908 252353 during office hours or 01908 226699 out of hours if it is an emergency safety issue. You can also report it on the council website.
