Tyred of potholes?: Fear not as 12 roads across Milton Keynes are getting repaired

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
Potholes. Hate themPotholes. Hate them
Potholes. Hate them
You know what they say: In the UK we used to drive on the left of the roads, now we drive on what's left of the roads.

Well, not anymore as 12 roads (yes, 12) are being repairs across the city, with those pesky potholes getting filled in next week.

You may remember last year, how we revealed MK City Council had spent £100,000 on a new pothole-filling machine called the Roadmender Elastomac.

Well, it will be out in force at the following locations:

Furze Way

Hendrix Drive

Windsor Street

Hoyton Gate

Vicarage Walk

Little Linford Lane

Turvey Road

Broadwater

Kingsfold

Woburn Sands Road

Loughton Road

Tanfield Lane

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Roadmender Elastomac uses a pioneering material which bonds to the existing surface without the need of extensive digging, allowing for repairs to take place with less disruption.

To report a pothole in Milton Keynes, you can call the Milton Keynes City Council on 01908 252353 during office hours or 01908 226699 out of hours if it is an emergency safety issue. You can also report it on the council website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:Milton Keynes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice