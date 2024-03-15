U-turn over calls for investigation into impact of construction dust in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes City Council has ‘done a U-turn’ and agreed to investigate air quality and the impact of exposure to construction dust in Milton Keynes.

The long-awaited move is in response to Councillor David Hopkins’ campaign calling for an investigation into the long-term health implications of construction dust on residents’ health.

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Conservatives Group, said: “At yesterday’s Full Council, Cllr David Hopkins, ward member for Danesborough and Walton, was glad to see that Milton Keynes City Council has agreed to progress study into air quality and the impacts of exposure to construction dust in Milton Keynes.

Cllr David Hopkins, Danesborough and Walton

"This decision is a complete U-turn from the Labour-Liberal Democrat administration who have previously refused to support Cllr Hopkins’ campaign.”

Cllr Hopkins first brought a motion calling for an independent investigation in November 2023, after he and residents became increasingly concerned about the level of dust present in and around schools and residential estates located near developments across the city, read the report here

The motion was withdrawn by the Labour Group.

Despite the setback Cllr Hopkins further pushed his campaign at February’s Budget meeting, asking for funding to be allocated for the evaluation of the cumulative impact of developments on health outcomes. The request was not granted by the Progressive Alliance.

However Cllr Hopkins’ ward colleague, Labour Cllr Tracey Bailey, who voted against both of his previous efforts, then asked the relevant Cabinet member at Full Council to confirm work would be undertaken to investigate air quality in Milton Keynes, including the implementation of ‘state of the art sensors’. (14/3)

Cllr Hopkins said: “‘Over the last 12 years the areas in and around Wavendon and Woburn Sands, in particular Glebe Farm and Eagle Farm South, have seen continual construction activity, with numerous developments completed on an ongoing basis since 2010, and several more granted permissions and due to be completed by 2027.

“As a result, residents in the area have had almost continuous exposure to construction and its impacts.

“The physical environment is a key determinant of health. The impacts of construction activity on health outcomes are complex and are often overlooked in the planning process. Existing evidence of

the way in which continual exposure to construction activity may result in health impacts is relatively limited.

“I have been calling for a detailed report that would look to understand the impact that construction activity has had on the health of residents (in particular children), workers and visitors in the new

built Wavendon area in particular, but with reference to MK as a whole and which would outline how current measures in place to address the health impacts of construction could be altered to improve

health impacts in the future.