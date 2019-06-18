UK’s biggest privately owned nuclear fusion facility under construction at secret Buckinghamshire location

Scientists have started to build Britain’s largest privately owned nuclear fusion facility which it is claimed will generate a plasma temperature hotter than the surface of the Sun.

The facility is being constructed at a secret location in the county, which the company behind it, Pulsar Fusion describe only as 'near Bletchley.'

Richard Dinan inside Pulsar Fusion's new facility 'near Bletchley'

Pulsar Fusion is spearheaded by nuclear entrepreneur and former Made in Chelsea star Richard Dinan and his team have shipped in what is described as 'state of the art equipment from around the world' to fit the new 10,000 sq ft facility.

Mr Dinan is confident his company will during the next few months create matter hot enough to replicate the temperature of the Sun right here in the UK.

A vacuum chamber will form the heart of the reactor and it is claimed it could soon reach temperatures above 100 million degrees Celsius.

Once the facility by Pulsar Fusion is fully operative, Mr Dinan and his team of nuclear physicists plan to harness the technology to power a host of space exploration and advanced clean energy innovations.

Richard Dinan

Pulsar Fusion claim fusion rockets hold the potential to halve journey times to Mars and even offer humanity the ability to leave our solar system.

Mr Dinan is the author of The Fusion Age, a book about modern nuclear technologies, and he has been working on nuclear fusion for six years.

Last year he built a plasma space thruster by hand and has recently lectured at the Oxford University Science Society on private nuclear fusion reactors.

He said: “The opening of our facility near Bletchley is the culmination of several years work, not only by myself but by a dedicated team of talented clean nuclear visionaries.

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch our plans and preparations come together to create something quite literally out of this world.

“Within three months from now we fully expect to reach first plasma, which in layman’s terms means we will have a device with a core temperature which replicates that of the sun.

“Not only does nuclear fusion have the potential to solve the world’s energy crisis but it will also lead to countless other technological innovations not least the tantalising possibility of high speed space travel.

“Nuclear has a bad name because humans initially used its power to create weapons, but there is a totally safe, clean other side to it that is demonstrated by the stars.

"The same technology that allowed us to do the worst thing we have ever done, will give us the ability to do the best thing we will ever do - generate abundant, powerful clean energy.

“Pulsar Fusion was set up out of a relationship with a lot of nuclear physicists who know the science is there now.

"Why should something that is possible today wait for tomorrow?”