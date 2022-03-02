Ukraine flag is raised at civic offices to show support from the people of Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council is due to vote to stand with Ukraine and support its people through the crisis.

The support will include divesting any financial interest the council may hold in Russian companies and investments, particularly in gas, oil, and energy.

The motion will be moved by council leader Pete Marland at the next meeting of full council on March 9 and it is expected to receive cross party support.

Mayor Mohammed Khan raises the Ukraine flag in Milton Keynes

The Ukrainian flag was yesterday raised by MK Mayor Mohammed Khan alongside the Union flag outside the city centre civic offices, where the meeting will take place.

The motion outlines the council’s "shock and sadness" over Russia’s hostile and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

It welcomes the sanctions placed on Russia by the government, and calls for further sanctions on oligarchs and individuals who benefit from the patronage of the Russian leadership.

The motions also calls on the Council’s Finance Director to ensure that the Council divests any financial interest it may hold in Russian companies and investments. And it requests that the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Local Government Pension Fund does the same with any similar interests,

Finally, it affirms the Council’s commitment to provide any reasonable help and support to all Ukrainian nationals living in Milton Keynes.

Pete said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, who are currently living in fear because of Putin’s cruel, horrendous and unjust invasion of the country. We stand with Ukrainians in their fight to maintain democracy and self-determination and will support them in whatever way we can.”

Cllr Robin Bradburn, Lib Dem's deputy council leader said: “Putin’s oppressive and corrupt regime is a threat to democracy, and it must be stopped. The Council will do all it can to ensure that no pathway is left available for opaque Russian financial investment and push the Government to enforce even tougher sanctions. We expect all Councillors will come together, cross-party, to support this motion and show that we stand united in support of Ukraine.”

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the Conservative Group said: “This is an unprovoked and horrific attack by Putin on the people of Ukraine, who are enduring unimaginable hardships. Ukraine must remain a self-governing and independent nation and we will do everything in our power in support of that goal.”