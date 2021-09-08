UK's biggest Prosecco festival returns to Milton Keynes next month

A major Prosecco festival is coming to add some fizz to Milton Keynes next month.

Predicted to be a sell out after its success in previous years, the event will be held at the Ridgeway Centre at Wolverton Mill on Saturday October 23.

Tickets can be booked online now at www.proseccofestival.co.uk.

The festival is a must for Prosecco lovers

Bubble lovers will have a chance to sample 30 different types of Prosecco, Cava, pink fizz and Prosecco cocktails, and there will also be gins from all over the world. For non-fizz fans there will be Italian beers too

The event, billed the "ultimate festival for Prosecco lovers" is touring more than 30 locations all over the UK. It features a band, a dancefloor and an Italian street food stand.

On arrival, people will be given a branded Prosecco flute ready to fill, and all bars work on a token (no cash) system. Tokens can be purchased using cash or card from token points at the venue

A negative lateral flow test is required for entry to ensure it is a safe space, say the organisers.

Previous festivals have pulled the crowds

Shannon Williams, events manager said: ‘’We’ve rescheduled due to the pandemic, and have been so eager to return to Milton Keynes as we’ve sold out in record time each year. We have limited tickets still available so grab yours!"