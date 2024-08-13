UK's largest social dog-walking club launches in Milton Keynes this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A club to turn dog walking into a social event is starting up in MK next week.

Walkie Dogs is the UK’s biggest social dog walking group and runs in 73 cities.

On August 18 it is launching in Milton Keynes, with the first walks taking place at scenic Campbell Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to provide a social atmosphere and boost members’ pyhsical and mental wellbeing with weekly group walks in parks and other outdoor spaces, as well as access to a variety of dog-friendly perks.

Walkie Dogs founder Danny-Silk with his dogs Jaxx and Cerse

Membership costs from £40 a year and includes bespoke discounts on a range of products including dog staycations, plus access to the ‘The Dog Pages’, which is a service directory offering information on groomers, kennels and pet shops.

Members will also be able to book onto dog first aid training courses at a discounted rate.

The initiative also works closely with several charities, including Blue Cross, a charity dedicated to rehoming dogs without owners with collection buckets where people can donate at every walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkie Dogs was founded by dog lover Danny Silk, who said: “This project is the first of its kind on this scale and one that I hope will not only bring dog lovers together, but offer a supportive space which benefits local communities in lots of different ways, and we’re really excited to bring this to Milton Keynes.”

He added: “The physical and mental wellbeing of our members and their pets is our utmost priority. As well as providing a fun experience each week our walks are run by volunteers, and through driving volunteer sign ups we’re aiming to support young people through initiatives which get them off the street and help them gain valuable work experience.

“We’re working closely with local communities across our 74 locations to ensure we create a genuinely positive space, offering events which members can look forward to every week. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first walks and watch the project I’m so passionate about finally come to fruition.”

To find out more about the Walkie Dogs membership, visit the website.

You can also find out more about becoming a volunteer with the group.