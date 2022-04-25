UK's Strongest Kid challenge coming to Milton Keynes

The Fierce Gym UK’s Strongest Kid challenge is coming to Midsummer Place shopping centre on Sunday May 1 and inviting all children to become strength athletes for the day.

And the Uk’s strongest man, Gavin Bilton, will be there for photo and autograph opportunities and to cheer the youngsters on.

Children will take on three strongman challenges – a Sack Carry, followed by a dumbbell press with each arm and finally ‘The Atlas Stone’ where a medicine ball must be lifted onto a keg. All weights are age appropriate with full supervision.

The challenge is on to find MK's strongest kid

The fun event will run from 11am to 3pm inside the main entrance of the mall. It is open to children of all sizes and abilities and is free to enter.

Parents or carers can turn up on the day at any time and register their child to take part. There will be four age groups: 4-6 Years, 7-9 Years, 10-12 Years and 13-16 years.

Every child taking part will receive a UK’s Strongest Kid certificate.

The best times in each boys and girls age group win family tickets to the UK’s Strongest Man taking place at Stadium MK from June 3 to June 5.

The weights used in the challenge start from as little as 2kg for small children. We will have supervisors alongside the children to give them assistance if required.

"However the event is for fun, and is not designed to be too heavy,” said a spokesman for the event.