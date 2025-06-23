UK’s strongest men do battle in Milton Keynes

The UK’s strongest men came to Milton Keynes over the weekend of June 21 and 22 to do battle in the first part of a unique event.

The first of two weekends of the UK’s Strongest Man competition came from Planet Ice in the city, normally the home of ice skating lessons or ice hockey matches.

The two group quarter-finals saw eight strongmen aim to finish in the top five and qualify for finals weekend, taking place in Nottingham on June 28 and 29.

Action was broadcast live on Channel Five, and was presented by Mark Pougatch, best known for hosting ITV’s coverage of England men’s football internationals.

Competitors took part in challenges including The Farmer’s Walk, The Power Press, The Car Roll and The Stones of Strength.

The concluding final eliminator challenge was a 100 kilograms duck walk along a 25 metre course, with competitors aiming to carry the weight to the top of some stairs and hit a buzzer.

The first quarter-final was won by England’s Paddy Haynes, who placed second in Europe’s Strongest Man earlier this year, with 29 points.

The second quarter-final was won by fellow Englishman Andrew Flynn, who placed third in last year’s UK Strongest Man competition, with 26.5 points.

