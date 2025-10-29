‘Unacceptable to reduce our vibrant city to a punchline’, says Milton Keynes councillor

A councillor has hit out over a newspaper’s ‘smear’ of Milton Keynes in an article about Prince Andrew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rebuttal comes from Councillor Nana Ama Ofori-Atta who has criticised comments suggesting Prince Andrew should be moved from his Royal mansion to a flat in the middle of a Milton Keynes housing estate.

Metro columnist Bill Curtis, addressed the question in an opinion piece this week as controversy mounts over where Prince Andrew should live after giving up his Duke of York title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill wrote: “Something mundane ... A two-bedroom flat in Milton Keynes does the trick.”

Cllr Nana Ama Ofori-Atta

He added: “A beige block with noisy neighbours and a washing machine that stomps across the kitchen when it’s on spin. A view over the infamous ring road system that has seen the town dubbed ‘Satan’s layby.’

But Nana Ama Ofori-Atta said the article was tantamount to grabbing at sensationalist headlines in a way that denigrates the city.

She said: “While Milton Keynes welcomes people from all walks of life, it is unacceptable to reduce our vibrant city to a punchline, or to use such remarks in a way that smears our community. We are more than a novelty. Milton Keynes has grown into one of the fastest-growing, most economically dynamic regions in the UK. For example, the city has been ranked the UK’s most competitive, with entrepreneurs and knowledge-based businesses flourishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We balance a thriving economy with the calm of country life. Our central location between London, Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge gives outstanding connectivity, yet our green spaces, pedestrian and cycle-friendly redways, and rich family-friendly neighbourhoods offer genuine wellbeing and quality of life.

“Of course, Milton Keynes is not perfect. We face challenges, just like any city. But to imply that we are somehow a convenient back-drop or staging ground for a sensational headline undermines the real work being done here: building a fantastic place for all residents – families, entrepreneurs, professionals and communities of every background.”

She added: “Where has Dan Curtis identified ‘a beige 2-bedroom flat in Milton Keynes with noisy neighbours and a washing machine that stomps across the kitchen when it’s on spin’? As much I understand the writer’s need to make a point, responsible, thoughtful and truthful journalism must accompany this passion.

“If a high-profile individual wants to live in Milton Keynes in a way that honours the city and contributes positively, then welcome. But if the commentary is simply to reduce us to a cliched or disingenuous joke or spectacle – that we will not accept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are contributing, creating, and building opportunity and quality of life, not waiting around for others to pull us into their narrative.

“To Dan and others who dismiss Milton Keynes as a lesser choice: we say you may decline to live here – but we certainly can choose to live elsewhere. “And to those who truly understand us, please see Milton Keynes for what it is – a dynamic, vibrant, modern, inclusive city that is open for business, strong in innovation, and rich in community life.”

Prince Andrew relinquished his titles earlier this month and his alleged relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has led to mounting calls for him to be removed from his 30-room Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The prince has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.