Unbelievably heartless crooks steal throwline designed to stop people from drowning in Milton Keynes lake

Crooks without a conscience have put people’s lives in danger by stealing a throwline that stops people from drowning in a city lake.

And, as a final stupid measure, they tried to set fire to the safety stand that holds the life-saving line.

The extreme act of vandalism happened at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve at Bletchley, which has some of the deepest, most dangerous waters in MK.

This week the city council published a photo of the damaged stand and missing line and urged people to be careful when visiting the beatuty spot.

The throwline has been stolen and the stand set alight

A council spokesperson said: “The water safety throwline at the Blue Lagoon has been removed. We’ll work to replace it as soon as we can but in the meantime, please take extra care.”

Last year, following a spate of vandalism and arson attacks on the site, the council invested extra cash in making the nature reserve a safer and better place.

They worked with police to address anti-social behavior there and installed CCTV cameras, litter bins, and security patrols. They opened new walking and cycling routes to link it to neighbouring areas and even held a Community Safety Day event in August to invite residents to learn about new water safety measures.

The Blue Lagoon was developed on the former site of the London Brick Company brickworks, which opened in 1929. The clay pits flooded in 1947 and were later filled and landscaped

It is home to a diverse ecosystem, including badgers, bats, grass snakes, great crested newts, butterflies, damselflies, dragonflies, pike, perch, roach, crayfish, tench and carp as well as rare species of birds.

.