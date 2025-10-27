An uninsured driver was arrested for failing a roadside test for cannabis after being pulled over by police on the A5 in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Team detailed in a social media post how a VW Golf had flagged up on their ANPR camera as being uninsured, after they had already written to the vehicle’s keeper informing them of this.

Police said that when they attempted to pull the vehicle over he performed an emergency stop in the middle of a dual carriageway, before adding that when he moved into the lay-by they were then greeted by a large cloud of cannabis smoke when he opened his door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver showed the police a fake insurance document, before his car was seized and he was issued with a ticket worth £300 and six points on his licence, giving him a total of nine points which will lead to a disqualification from driving.

The uninsured car parked outside a police station, with smoke clouds added by police to their social media image for artistic effect

He was then arrested after failing a roadside test for cannabis, and faces an extension to his driving ban and a fine.

Police concluded their social media post by writing: "This was the fourth drink or drug driver we've arrested in Milton Keynes within two hours - driving is a privilege, not a right.

"If smoking weed is more important to you than driving, then cut your licence up and send it back to the DVLA."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.