Union members at Open University in Milton Keynes call on new Vice Chancellor to stop all links with Gaza war

The Open University’s main union branch is calling on the new vice chancellor to stop “justifying complicity” with Israel’s genocide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK Government return from their holidays to deliberate on the deepening catastrophe in Gaza, UCU, the University and College Union (UCU) members at the OU have issued a special petition.

A motion passed by the Open University branch builds on the OU Divestment Campaign’s demands and responds to Vice Chancellor Phoenix’s letter of July 8, in which they say he denies any problem with the OU’s current investments or hosting of arms companies at careers fairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that they "welcome and strongly support” the actions of the OU UCU branch in calling on the University to divest from companies complicit in Israel’s genocide and ongoing occupation in line with the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion.’

UCU members at the OU are petitioning their Vice-Chancellor over the Gaza conflict

The UCU motion, passed with none against, offers a sense of staff's anger on the university’s complicity.

OU UCU is the University’s main trade union and represents the interests of academic and academic related staff amongst the university’s approximately 10,000 employees, spread across Milton Keynes, England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

The motion concludes with two challenges for Vice Chancellor Phoenix. On divestment, in support of the campaign’s demand that the OU divest from all companies complicit with Israel, it offers him a choice to ‘align the OU either with the UK Government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide, or else with the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion that member states are “under an obligation not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In support of the demand to remove arms companies from careers fairs, the unions asks: “Whether, by the logic of offering students choice, the OU should provide a platform to all recruitment companies, regardless of their activities – be it involvement in war crimes, tobacco, fossil fuels, adult entertainment, etc.’, or whether you believe as we do that the activities of arms companies like BAE systems are antithetical to our institutional values”.