Big Kid Circus is set to return to Xscape Milton Keynees for the second time offering guests a thrilling circus spectacle for the whole family to enjoy.

The big top will be situated in Xscape Milton Keynes car park from Thursday August 29 to September 8, providing two weeks of circus magic - with live shows packed with heartwarming comedy and awe-inspiring feats.

Big Kid Circus 2024 boasts a truly diverse ensemble of performers hailing from every corner of the globe. The talented performers will put on a spectacular show called ‘Illumination’, guaranteeing thrills, excitement, and laugh-out-loud moments throughout the two-hour show.

It includes the only all-female ‘Globe of Death’ performance in Europe. This iconic act features a group of talented female riders who defy gravity and fear as they whirl inside a mesh globe at top speeds on motorcycles.

The Big Kid Circus comes to Milton Keynes next week

Julia Kirilova, Event Manager at Big Kid Circus, said: “Big Kid Circus is not just a spectacle, but the epitome of circus performances. We have a truly diverse ensemble of performers, hailing from every corner of the globe, and we can’t wait to introduce them to the people of Milton Keynes.

“We’re so excited to bring our unique style of circus performance and showcase a magical world where dreams come alive, and imaginations run wild. From the laughter-inducing antics of the new clowns to the gravity-defying stunts within the globe of death, every act is meticulously crafted to leave a lasting impression on young and old alike. We invite everyone to brace themselves for a journey into the extraordinary as we come to Milton Keynes and bring joy, excitement and the promise of enchantment under the big tent.”

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said, “We’re excited to welcome Big Kid Circus back to Xscape Milton Keynes, and we’re confident families are going to love the incredible performances the circus troupe have in store.”

Following the show, spectators can continue their family day-out in one of Xscape Milton Keynes many adrenaline-fuelled activities, such as iFLY, Gravity or Snozone, or enjoy a meal out at one of the centre’s many great restaurants.

Dan Murphy added, “With the addition of Big Kid Circus at Xscape Milton Keynes, guests are guaranteed a great day out – there’s so much for families of all ages to see, do and enjoy during a visit to Xscape.”

Big Kid Circus 2024 will officially kick off at Xscape Milton Keynes on Thursday 29th August at 3pm. Following this, the dates and showtimes are as follows:

Thursday 29th August – 3pm & 7pm

Friday 30th August – 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Saturday 31st August – 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Sunday 1st September – 12pm & 3pm

Monday 2nd September – 3pm & 7pm

Friday 6th September – 4:45pm & 7:30pm

Saturday 7th September – 2pm & 5pm

Sunday 8th September – 12pm & 3pmTickets are £9.99 for the first day, and then start from £12.99 for adults, £10.99 for children under 16 years old and £8.99 for children under six. Children under two receive free entry.To avoid disappointment, tickets can be booked in advance via the Big Kid Circus website here.

