Unique craft fair with array of one-off creations to be held in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:12 GMT
A craft, art and food fair selling only handmade items is to be held next month in MK.

The fair is a popular annual event organised by Camphill MK, a vibrant charitable community that supports adults with learning disabilities.

It celebrates craft, art, and food created by talented Camphill residents in their many workshops, plus items made by other local crafters.

The Handmade Craft & Food Fair will be held on Saturday November 8 at Camphill’s Willen site, in the community’s Chrysalis Theatre, café and grounds.

The Camphill community is holding a huge craft fair in Milton Keynes

On sale will be artisan-baked goods, preserves, traditional textiles, and unique art and craft items. Camphill MK has invited over 30 hand-selected local crafters, makers and artisans to join them.

"Expect street food vendors, crafts, preserves, soaps, candles, textiles, upcycled wood, garden crafts, jewellery, festive gifts, and more,” said a spokesperson.

.A selection of food will also be available and the vegetarian café will sell veggie curries.

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians.

.The free event is family-friendly and open to everyone. It opens at 10am and closes at 3pm.

