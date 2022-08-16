Unique floating market to trade from Milton Keynes canal
A floating market is hoping to make a real splash from the canal at Campbell Park.
The market will be made up of trading boats each selling unique and hand-crafted items.
These include knitted goods, vintage instruments, walking staffs, children’s toys, artworks and even cheeses and chutneys.The floating shopping experience is organised by the Roving Canal Traders Association (RCTA) and it will be held from Saturday August 27 to the Bank Holiday Monday on August 29.
Situated on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal opposite Campbell Park, it will be open between 10am and 5pm each day.
A spokesman said: “There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.”
RCTA is a non-profit making organisation formed to help support and promote the diverse array of existing and potential Canal and River Trust-registered Roving Traders on the waterways.