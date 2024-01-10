Unique new monthly market to be launched at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new monthly market is coming to the city centre to give local businesses a chance to sell their wares.

Midsummer Place will soon be hosting a monthly market in its revamped mall on the first weekend of every month, starting from March, in the hope of attracting thousands of shoppers.

It will be called Midsummer Market and there will be a selection of traders picked from a portfolio of companies, selling anything from handmade jewellery tand flowers to delicious food and organic soaps.

This week the centre is inviting small businesses to apply for a stall and add themselves to the new Midsummer Market portfolio. They can be eligible for markets throughout the year and can even select their preferred dates to suit their schedules.

The application form is here and it is free to register.

Kirsty McGiff, who is the commercialisation and marketing manager at Midsummer Place, told the Citizen: “We know people’s diaries fill up quickly each year and it can be hard to commit to certain events, which is why the Midsummer Markets offers a flexible, no commitment opportunity that suits each person.”

She added: “Throughout previous years, we have welcomed several small markets to the centre and they have experienced the benefit of significant footfall in a premium shopping centre.