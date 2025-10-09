Unique 'pub desking' idea from cosy Milton Keynes hostelry goes viral among home workers

An idea to make life more pleasant for people working from home has gone viral on social media.

The 17th century Bull Hotel in Olney has launched a ‘pub desking’ scheme, offering a space in its bar, Wi-Fi , unlimited tea and coffee and a two-course lunch for just £20 a day for people who are bored with working in their own home.

This month they advertised the idea on blackboard outside the High Street premises, stating: ‘Work from here, not from home… Spreadsheets are better with chips!”

The board caught the eye of Nigel Baker, head of Olney-based business, the Pet Industry Federation, and he posted a casual comment about it on LinkedIn, stating he’d found his “new office”.

Within 12 hours, his post had taken off and sparked worldwide discussion about flexible working and supporting local hospitality.

By the end of the weekend it had earned more than 700,000 impressions, 7,000 likes and 331 comments, with engagement pouring in from across the globe.

Nigel said: “It clearly resonated with me and thousands of others... It’s a simple but brilliant idea that helps tackle loneliness, offers a cost-effective alternative to working from home, and supports local pubs at the same time.”

“The concept of “pub desking”, using a local pub as an informal co-working space, has clearly struck a chord with professionals looking for flexibility and community as hybrid working continues to evolve.”

The Bull, part of the Wells & Co. group, has since seen a surge of interest in its initiative.