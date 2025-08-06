Unique three-day food festival launches to persuade people to love shopping at Milton Keynes outdoor market

A special three-day festival of culture, food and fun is to be held this weekend to promote the city centre’s outdoor market.

‘Summer at Milton Keynes Market’ runs from August 8 to August 10 and is designed to persuade more people to shop at the market.

The event is organised by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) and developed by local creative agency Pooleyville to offer a range of free outdoor activities suitable for all ages.

There will be a packed programme of creative workshops, live music from DJs and community radio broadcasters, street food from local favourites, games and storytelling.

There's free fun and entertainment for all at Milton Keynes Market this weekend

"It’s an open invitation to everyone in the city to rediscover the market… It will celebrate the vital role the market plays in bringing people together,” said a spokesperson.

Alongside the festival, there will be a new Milton Keynes Market publication produced in collaboration with Studio Chehade and photographer Chris Henley, capturing stories and recipes from the traders who shape the market’s unique character. This will be launched during the event.

Further information and the full schedule can be found on the MKDP website here.

Adam Sciberras of MKDP said: “This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better with a fantastic range of activities for everyone to enjoy. Milton Keynes Market is much more than just a place to shop, it brings people together and strengthens community bonds.

"Events like this show that we’re committed to supporting the long-term future of Milton Keynes Market which is such a special place for traders and local people.”