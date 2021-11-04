Unique upside down house opens in Milton Keynes shopping centre

A unique upside down house is providing entertainment at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre this week.

And it's turning visitors' worlds upside down – literally!

Upside Down House™ is the UK's first inverted experience. Seven metres high and two-storeys tall, the inverted home offers a zero-gravity style experience.

The upside down house is is Oak Court

The distinctive pink house sits on its head in Oak Court and has a unique, fully furnished interior with real life-sized furniture including a bedroom, a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and office that are all upside down.

Customers can walk on the ceiling, go up and downstairs or do handstands on the bed without taking their feet off the floor.

It's a great day out for the family and people can take unique photos to share on social media.

Tom Dirse, CEO at Upside Down House™ UK, said: “We are extremely excited to have partnered with Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes. This is a fantastic location for our latest Upside Down House and I am sure it will be a fun experience for children and adults, too.”

People can walk on the ceiling

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place said: “This is a fantastic addition to the centre that can be enjoyed by everyone and as there’s nothing like it in the region, we’re expecting people to come from far afield to enjoy this topsy turvy experience.”

Guests will have the opportunity to turn their creative images into personalised memorabilia through MyMoments, by simply scanning one of the QR codes in the house and uploading their images.

With a variety of designs and products to choose from guests will be able to turn their world upside down for good with a keepsake. Once ordered products will be sent to their home address in 1-3 working days.