University in same county as Milton Keynes voted among best in UK for student happiness

Buckinghamshire New University is based in High Wycombe and has campuses in Aylesbury, Uxbridge and Great Missenden.

In a national survey released this week it has been ranked fifth best for producing happy students, with 100% satisfaction across a range of courses.

It is also the fastest improving university in the UK for teaching quality year on year.

Buckinghamshire New University

The university, which is known as BNU, either exceeded or met the sector benchmark for student satisfaction across key categories in survey, with highlights including Assessment and Feedback, Learning Community, Learning Opportunities and Student Voice.

The total number of courses at BNU achieving 100% overall satisfaction have risen year-on-year from one to four. These include BA (Hons) Creative Advertising, BA (Hons) Early Childhood & Primary Education, Diploma of Higher Education Operating Department Practice, and BSc (Hons) Social Work (Apprenticeship).

It further achieved 100% overall satisfaction for two course clusters: Creative Advertising, and Dance.

BNU also ranks in the UK’s top five for Production and Manufacturing Engineering, Psychology, Mental Health Nursing and Design Studies.

Professor Nick Braisby, Vice-Chancellor at BNU, said: “I am hugely proud of these results, which are a testament to the hard work of every University colleague.

"Student satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do at BNU, and I’m delighted to see from our NSS results that our students recognise our commitment to always do our best by them.

And so, it’s great to see BNU rank as a top 5 university for our teaching, feedback and the learning opportunities we provide, as well as for creating a welcoming and inclusive community where every student’s voice is heard."

BNU prides itself on transforming lives through employment-focused and skills-based education which enables students from all backgrounds to achieve their ambitions.

Many of its student choose to save cash and commute to the BNU.