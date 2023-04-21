University pays tribute to Cranfield student after she drowned in Brighton

Cranfield University has paid tribute to a student who had a “deep love” for all things space after she pulled from the water at Brighton beach.

Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy died on April 11 after a huge emergency response involving the coastguard and helicopter was triggered following reports of a person in the water.

Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy (Picture courtesy of the The Kommareddy family)

She had been studying space engineering and was also the vice-president of CranSEDS – the university’s student society for space exploration.

A spokesperson for Cranfield University said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy, who was studying at Cranfield University.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

And added: “We know this loss is devastating and we are supporting friends, family and our wider student and staff community.

"We would encourage anyone affected by this news to reach out to our wellbeing team for support and advice."

Her cousin had set up a GoFundMe page to pay the huge costs to repatriate Sai's remains to India – and in the space of only six days, was able to exceed the £20,000 needed.

In the post, Pradeep Reddy Lekkala said: “Sai was an incredibly bright and passionate student, and had a deep love for all things related to space and aviation.

"Unfortunately, her life was cut short, and we are left with a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss.”

He went on to say: “Sai was a driven and hardworking individual who dreamed of pursuing a career in aeronautics and space. She had a natural curiosity and a thirst for knowledge that inspired everyone around her.

"She had already made significant progress in her studies, but her dreams were cut short before she could achieve her full potential.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services conducted a search off Brighton beach shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, April 11.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.”