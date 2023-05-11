News you can trust since 1981
'Unlucky in love' singles from Milton Keynes invited to take part in new Channel 4 dating show

They’ll be given a ‘dating transformation’

By Sally Murrer
Published 11th May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:21 BST

A television company behind The Dog House and First Dates Hotel is looking for unlucky in love singles in MK to take part in a new Channel 4 show.

Applicants must be “at their wits’ end” with dating, they say.

Five Mile Films plans to recruit a team of experts to show the unsuccessful singles how to crack the world of 21st century dating.

A new Channel 4 show is seeking people who are sick of bad dates and unlucky in loveA new Channel 4 show is seeking people who are sick of bad dates and unlucky in love
A new Channel 4 show is seeking people who are sick of bad dates and unlucky in love
"From perfecting the art of conversation, flirting and intimacy to learning groundbreaking tools and techniques to successfully find ‘The One’ – your romantic re-education starts here,” said a spokesman.

"We are looking for single people of all ages to take part in a dating transformation, overseen by a team of renowned experts. Each single will undergo a complete overhaul of everything they know about love and dating,” they added.

“We’d love to reach as many single people as possible and maybe it’s something a little different for your readers.

"So, if you’re aged 20-45, live in the UK, and are at your wits' end with dating, or you know someone who is... apply now.”

Five Mile Films is an award-winning independent television company and the makers of The Dog House, where people are matched with the dog of their dreams.

They also made The Dog Academy for Channel 4 and are the BAFTA award-winning executive producer of First Dates Hotel.

You can apply to take part in the new dating show by by completing and submitting an application form here. The closing date for applications is May 31.

