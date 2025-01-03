Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to multiple incidents across Milton Keynes during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including a gazebo on a roof, house fires and unsafe Christmas lights.

On December 31, a fire crew from Ashland were called to an unsafe structure in Bletchley at just after 11am, and released a gazebo from the roof of a property on Camber Close.

Then on January 1, fire crews from Newport Pagnell and West Ashland, were called to a reported unsafe structure in Newport Pagnell, just after 11am.

They made the scene safe following an incident in the High Street of Christmas lights hanging over the road, and used a turntable ladder and small gear.

A fire crew from West Ashland was also called to a car fire in Bletchley on December 31, at just before 10.30am.

The fire service said a car was “well alight” on Saffron Street when crews arrived, and was 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

Crews were also called to two outdoor fires close to the changing of the year, with the first on Bannister Drive on December 31 at just after 11pm.

The blaze involved a bin and a car, and crews from Broughton and West Ashland used a hose reel and two thermal imaging cameras to tackle the incident.

Then in the early hours of 2025, firefighters from West Ashland and Broughton were called to an outdoor fire in Bancroft at just after 1am on January 1.

The blaze involved a wheelie bin, fence and guttering, with firefighters using a hose reel, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

Finally on January 1, three fire crews from West Ashland and one from Broughton were called to a bedroom fire in Shackleton Place at just after 7pm.

Firefighters located a blaze in a bedroom on the second floor, and used four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and a turntable ladder.

They reinspected the property in the early hours of the following morning to check for hotspots.