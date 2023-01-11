Unsold piles of Prince Harry's book 'Spare' reduced to half price at Waterstones in Milton Keynes

Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ has already been reduced to half price in city centre book store Waterstones.

A special display of the Prince’s long-awaited memoir has been made inside the store, but there were no crowds rushing to buy it this week.

The 416-page hardback book was originally priced at £28 but Waterstones are now selling it at £14.

Already the memoir has received huge publicity from the national media, with snippets being constantly revealed over the past week.

One shopper said: “To be honest, I’m sick of it. I have no desire to read the book”.

Another said: “The papers are full of it and go into great detail, so why should I need to read it?”.

Waterstones bill the book as Prince Harry telling his story about his life, his mother’s tragic death and his marriage to Meghan with “remarkable candour and directness.”

A Waterstones spokesman said: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

A review of the book by The Guardian’s Chief Culture writer Charlotte Higgins describes it as a “flawed attempt to reclaim the narrative”.

She writes: "Spare is by turns compassion-inducing, frustrating, oddly compelling and absurd. Harry is myopic as he sits at the centre of his truth, simultaneously loathing and locked into the tropes of tabloid storytelling, the style of which his ghostwritten autobiography echoes.”

Prince Harry, whose title is the Duke of Sussex, wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare.