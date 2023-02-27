Unused classroom turned into amazing new library for children at Milton Keynes primary school
Already it’s helping to develop a love of reading among pupils
Children at a city primary school are enjoying new purpose-built new library converted from an unused classroom.
Summerfield School in Bradwell Common was not happy that its existing library was intersected by a busy corridor, meaning it was hard for children to find a quiet place to sit down and read.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A friend of the school, Jo Klimek, created a new space within an empty and unused IT classroom, and local councillor Moriah Priestley, put all of her £1,000 ward grant towards financing the project.
After months of construction, it was completed in January. Now the children have a brand new purpose-built and colourful library full of hundreds of books and even a handmade ‘story chair’ decorated with cuttings of old book pages.
It also provides an important space for children who might not have the option or access to work in a suitable learning environment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Priestley, who represents CMK ward, recently visited the school to see the finished result. She said: “Libraries are places where children can express themselves and learn in a fun, relaxing and academic environment. They’re also a core part of children’s education so it’s great to see that my ward grant has gone towards such a great initiative that will prove invaluable for schoolchildren in the years to come.”
Summerfield headteacher Ian Fraser said: “We are very grateful for the donation and the support...The creation of the space by Jo Klimek into a large ‘reading corner’ has been hugely influential already in developing a love of reading in Summerfield’s children.”