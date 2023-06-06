News you can trust since 1981
Unwanted 'pet' fish are being dumped in Milton Keynes waterways and spreading disease, warn Parks Trust experts

Goldfish and Koi Carp have been spotted
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST

The Parks Trust has issued a warning to pond owners not to dump their unwanted fish in city waterways.

The trust has received reports of ornamental fish such as goldfish and Koi Carp being released across the parks, lakes and rivers.

A spokesman said today (Tuesday): “Please don't release non-native species into our waterways...They can carry diseases and parasites, which can devastatingly affect coarse fish populations.

People caught dumping pet fish in MK waterways could face prosecutionPeople caught dumping pet fish in MK waterways could face prosecution
The Environment Agency has also issued a stern warning – and pointed out that releasing ornamental fish in the wild is actually an offence under the Keeping and Introduction of Fish Regulations 2015.

Many pet fish will be unsuited for life in the wild, so their release could also be an offence under the Animal Welfare Act of 2006.

In a joint statement with the Ornamental Aquatic Trade Association Ltd, the Environment Agency said: “People looking to release unwanted pet fish into local ponds and lakes are urged to find alternatives as this can have a devastating impact on native species and ecosystems.

“Ornamental fish such as goldfish and koi carp can carry disease and parasites which can have a devastating effect on coarse fish populations and have major commercial impacts on fisheries.”

The agencies added: “They should be kept in garden ponds and not transferred into the wild. As well as the risk of disease, goldfish and carp can also interbreed with crucian carp, a threatened species, leaving ponds with hybrid populations.”

Keith Davenport, Chief Executive of the Ornamental Aquatic Trade Association Ltd, said: “If you choose to own a pet this is a commitment to keep that animal for its lifetime. However, if for any reason you cannot keep your pet for the whole of its life then you should make suitable arrangements to rehome it, making sure of course the new owner has full accurate details of the care it requires. Pet shops, pet societies or rehoming groups may be able to assist.”

Angling clubs wishing to move or introduce any fish must register with the Centre for Environment, Aquaculture and Fisheries Science (Cefas) and obtain a site permit from the Environment Agency. The permit details the species that can be kept in the fishery.

A permit is also needed if the fishery contains non-native fish.

