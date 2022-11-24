Up to 250 new 'high density' homes could be built in mini tower blocks on old fire station site in Milton Keynes

Development proposals for the redundant Bletchley fire station site have been unveiled this week by Milton Keynes City Council.

And the plans could include up to 250 “high density” homes in mini tower blocks of between four and 10 storeys high, the Citizen can reveal.

The site could also include a hotel, café, restaurant, or local shops.

The Bletchley fire station site

Councillors are due to approve the planning blueprint, next week and it will form a guide for prospective developers on the three-acre (1.25 ha) site.

The document states: “The scheme will be built at a high density, reflecting its sustainable location and planning policy...The density of residential development to be 150-250 dwellings per hectare.”

It adds: “There is a degree of flexibility for heights given the site’s context and buildings could range from 4-10 storeys.”

But because the site is so close to Bletchley rail station, measure to reduce noise would have to be introduced.

"A noise survey will be required early on in the design process to ensure that noise levels are acceptable,” states the document.

Importantly though, MK City Councll has stressed the importance of over 30% of properties being classed as affordable, in order to increasing create a “mixed and sustainable” community to fit within the wider Bletchley area.

Labour councillor Nigel Long, who represents Bletchley Park ward, is keen for any prospective developer to consider 50% affordable housing on the site.

He said: “Affordable housing is a key pillar of Plan:MK and I hope that any future developer realises its true importance by promising as much high-quality affordable housing as possible.

"This is crucial in ensuring that future generations can afford to buy and rent homes in the area, rather than being pushed away due to soaring house prices. I hope that this Draft Development Brief proves successful in attracting developers who want to invest in Bletchley and its residents for years to come.”

The site is currently owned by Milton Keynes Development Parternship (MKDP) and has remained vacant since demolition of the former police and fire station in 2021 The facility was no longer needed after the new Blue Light Hub opened at West Ashland.

The council blueprint states: Situated adjacent to the railway station entrance, and close to the emerging Institute of Technology at MK College, this is a strategically important site in the context of realising our renewal aspirations for Bletchley and capitalising on the generational opportunities flowing from the delivery of East West Rail.

The site also forms part of the government’s Town Deal grant in the sum of £22.7 million that was agreed for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford last year.

Council leader Pete Marland said this week: “With the progression of East West Rail, we can expect to see interest in Bletchley continue to increase so it’s vital that this area becomes a real destination.