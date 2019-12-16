Update: Body found in canal in Milton Keynes

A man recovered by rescue services from the canal at Fenny Stratford has sadly been pronounced dead in hospital.

Police were called this morning at about 10.50am with reports that a body had been seen in the canal near Watling Street in Fenny Stratford.

The body was near the Bridge flats

Officers attended the scene, together with firefighters and paramedics, and a male was removed from the water and taken to hospital.

A police spoksman said: "Sadly, the man has been pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

The incident happened near The Bridge complex of flats, opposite Wharfside industrial units.