Update: Waitrose warehouse fire in Milton Keynes is under control - though firefighters will remain all day as precaution

But a reduced number of crews will remain at the Brinklow site for the rest of the day as a precaution.

The blaze started in external trailer unit at 7.30am and went on to destroy four other tractor units as well as one wall of the warehouse.

The building’s sprinkler system activiated immediately and this, coupled with swift action by eight fire crews, stopped the building being further damaged.

This shows the extent of damage to the Waitrose warehouse

Power to the affected building, measuring 300 metres by 100 metres, was isolated.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The firefighters worked hard to ensure the fire was tackled quickly and did not spread to any other units in the area.”

He added: “A reduced number of fire appliances and crews are expected to remain on the site over the course of the day.

“We are grateful to all who supported the response to this incident in such challenging weather conditions, including Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

The smoke could be seen for miles

Explosions were heard by residents in surrounding areas and it is understood these were fuel tanks blowing up.

Smoke and flames could be seen from many miles around and the fire service received multiple calls.

The firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, three main jets three hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform monitor, a thermal imaging camera and a fire and rescue service drone.