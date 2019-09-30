Ur-ine big trouble! Domino's Pizza Milton Keynes HQ sacks deliveryman for URINATING on customer's house

A customer is locked in a compensation battle with Domino's Pizza head office in Milton Keynes after he filmed a delivery driver urinating up the side of his house.

Furious Nicholas Marks captured the caught-short driver red-handed on CCTV as he dropped off the pizza before walking around to the side of the house to relieve himself.

Domino's HQ in MK

"I couldn't believe my eyes. It's the last thing you expect from somebody who is delivering your dinner", he said.

He complained to Domino's Pizza top bosses at the company's UK headquarters in Milton Keynes. They apologised and fired the driver.

But now Mr Marks is locked in battle with them over compensation for cleaning the urine off his wall.

"They have offered me £100, which is not enough," he said.

"It stinks where his wee went and I don't see why I should clean it off myself.

"Domino's offered to send someone to clean it but I think I deserve more than that. How would you like it if someone urinated on your house?

"I have two young daughters and they could have seen him doing it. It could have traumatised them for life."

A Domino’s spokesman told the MK Citizen: “Our drivers are expected to operate in accordance with Domino’s code of conduct and we can confirm the driver no longer works for us. We have given our sincere apologies to Mr Marks and as a goodwill gesture have also offered compensation.”