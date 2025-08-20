Urgent appeal to find 15-year-old girl who is missing in Milton Keynes

Have you seen 15-year-old Hope?

Police have put out an urgent appeal for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hope, who is just 4ft 11in tall, who was last seen at 6am today (Wednesday August 20) at her home in Milton Keynes.

She is white, slim, with curly shoulder-length black hair with blonde streaks.

She was last seen wearing a black vest, jogging bottoms, and black Hoka trainers.

It is believed she may be travelling by train and is known to frequent Milton Keynes Central and other local stations, say police.

If you see Hope, call 999 quoting ref 43250425130 or use the TVP Missing Persons Portal.