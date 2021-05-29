Urgent appeal to find vulnerable young man with autism who has been missing for seven days in Milton Keynes

Fears are growing for the safety of a vulnerable young autistic man who has been missing from his home for a week.

Tyler, who is 23, disappeared in a distressed state and was last seen on Saturday May 22 at Woburn Train Station. He is also known to frequent Bletchley.

He has no phone, no money or bank cards and has not accessed his bank account, say his family.

Please call police if you have seen Tyler

"We are desperate for help finding him, said a relative. He is a vulnerable person and as a family we are very concerned for his wellbeing."

Tyler was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with hood, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

A police spokesman said: "We are increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 43210222040."