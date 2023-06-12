Urgent Care Centre at Milton Keynes hospital reopens after 'flooding incident' forces closure
The hospital’s Urgent Care Centre had to be abruptly closed for more than 12 hours due to an internal flooding incident last night (Sunday).
The closure put major pressure on the main A&E department, with patients reporting waits of up to 10 hours.
But it re-opened at 10am today and the cause of the flooding has been dealt with.
The Urgent Care Centre is open 24/7 and is designed to give people urgent advice and treatment, particularly when their GP practice is closed.
A hospital spokesman said: “Due to an internal flooding incident at the MK Urgent Care Centre yesterday evening (11/06), the facility was unfortunately temporarily closed to all patients while the cause of the incident was resolved.”
He added: “ During this time, patients were safely seen and treated at the Emergency Department at MKUH. The Urgent Care Centre was reopened at 10am and continues to remain open for service.”