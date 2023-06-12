News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Urgent Care Centre at Milton Keynes hospital reopens after 'flooding incident' forces closure

It was closed all night, putting major pressure on A&E
By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

The hospital’s Urgent Care Centre had to be abruptly closed for more than 12 hours due to an internal flooding incident last night (Sunday).

The closure put major pressure on the main A&E department, with patients reporting waits of up to 10 hours.

But it re-opened at 10am today and the cause of the flooding has been dealt with.

The Urgent Care Centre had to close all night due to floodingThe Urgent Care Centre had to close all night due to flooding
The Urgent Care Centre had to close all night due to flooding
Most Popular

The Urgent Care Centre is open 24/7 and is designed to give people urgent advice and treatment, particularly when their GP practice is closed.

A hospital spokesman said: “Due to an internal flooding incident at the MK Urgent Care Centre yesterday evening (11/06), the facility was unfortunately temporarily closed to all patients while the cause of the incident was resolved.”

He added: “ During this time, patients were safely seen and treated at the Emergency Department at MKUH. The Urgent Care Centre was reopened at 10am and continues to remain open for service.”

Related topics:Milton Keynes