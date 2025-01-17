Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes dessert parlour has been told it requires urgent improvement after getting a zero rating in the latest inspection results published by the Food Standards Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dessert Island, based at Queensway in Bletchley, received the lowest possible rating during an inspection on November 20.

A total of 52 establishments received ratings from the FSA which covered restaurants, cafes and canteens, pubs, bars and nightclubs and takeaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three ratings, which means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, were awarded to two takeaways - the Papa Lui Pizza Grill & Peri at 56 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley and SRDS Tamil Cuisine Catering Ltd at Unit 4 Summerson Court at Bleak Hall in Milton Keynes.

Food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 52 establishments across Milton Keynes, with a zero rating given to a dessert parlour based in Bletchley

Three ratings were also given to four restaurants, cafes and canteens - Jalori Restaurant at 23 High Street, Woburn Sands, Gunaydin Restaurant at 49 Winchester Circle, Kingston, The Italian Sul Lago at Furzton Lake, Watling Street and Tanddo at 344 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes.

Four ratings, meaning hygiene standards are good, were awarded to the following restaurants, cafes and canteens - Heego Community Welfare Action at The Meeting Place, 37 Conniburrow Boulevard in Conniburrow, Cake Secret at 1 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Rose of India at 6 Duncombe Street, Bletchley and Bletchley Leisure Centre at Princes Way in Bletchley.

The same rating was also given to two pubs, bars and nightclubs – The Chester Arms at Bedford Road in Chicheley and Kingfisher Public House at 16 Elthorne Way in Newport Pagnell, and two takeaways - The Village Plaice Ashland at 27 Yearlstone Square, Ashland and Joyes Chicken at 3 Wadesmill Lane, Walnut Tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five star ratings, the highest mark possible, have been awarded to 31 establishments, meaning their hygiene standards are very good.

This rating applies to the following restaurants, cafes and canteens - Rasso Limited at 26a Market Place, Olney, Taco Bell at Unit 21 And Unit 22 Xscape Building in Milton Keynes, Zizzi at The Hub, Central Milton Keynes, Brasserie Blanc at 301 Avebury Boulevard in Milton Keynes, Bubbleology - Asda at Asda, Bletchley, Caterplus at McCarthy & Stone Bluebell House at 3 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, McDonalds Restaurant at Stadium Way East, Milton Keynes, Top Diner at 68 Queensway, Bletchley, Cafe Carioca at 7 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Bills Milton Keynes at Unit A, Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Middleton Steakhouse & Grills at 434-434a Exchange House Cbx1, Midsummer Boulevard in Milton Keynes, Muratis Pizzeria at 28 St John Street, Newport Pagnell, Miss Havisham's Tea Shop at 6 Timor Court, High Street, Stony Stratford, Starbucks Coffee Company at M1 Motorway Service Area North, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Browns at 312 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, Double Tree at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Cafe Sen at 2 North House Bond Estate, Bond Avenue, Bletchley, Premier Inn at Furzton Lake, Shirwell Crescent, Furzton, and The Bull Hotel at 9 Market Place, Olney.

The top rating was also given to three pubs, bars and nightclubs - Captain Ridley's Shooting Party at 183 Queensway, Bletchley, The Barge Inn at 15 Newport Road, Woolstone and The Pavilion at Walton High, Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree.

Fifteen takeaways also got the highest mark - Moores Fish and Chips at 1 Hepburn Crescent, Oxley Park, Subway Restaurant at 500 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, MKFried Chicken at 28 Yearlstone Square, Ashland, Smarts Fish & Chips at 5 Melrose Avenue, Bletchley, Neath Hill Fish & Chips at 17 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Domino's Pizza at 44 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Kafila at 8 Mount Avenue, Bletchley, Greek Souvlaki at 135 Queensway, Bletchley, The Crispy Duck at 18 High Street, Hanslope, Idli Indian and Srilanken at Unit 3 Stephenson House, Wetherburn Court, Bletchley, Eat Your Heart Out at 8 Granville Square, Willen, Madeira's at 15 Market Place, Olney, Sandwich Land at 85-87 High Street, Olney, The Greedy Italian Ltd at 79 Victoria Road, Bletchley and MK Chinese at 6 St Leger Court, Great Linford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.