Urgent plea for people with rare B negative blood type to become donors

An urgent plea has been issued to 1,600 eligible B negative donors across the East of England to donate blood.

They are being called on to donate as the NHS warns that supplies of this rare blood type are at risk of running low.

NHS Blood and Transplant revealed there are 1,649 B negative donors in the region who are eligible to give blood as enough time has passed since their last donation.

The NHS is calling on these donors to come forward urgently as a combination of a shrinking B negative donor base and recent high demand for B negative blood has left stocks under pressure.

Only two percent of the population have B negative blood, making it one of the rarest types. And patients with the B negative blood type can only receive B negative or O negative blood, meaning that low B negative stocks can also place a higher demand on vital emergency supplies of O negative.

Currently, the number of active B negative donors has reached one of the lowest points of recent years following a loss of 1,000 donors since 2023. Fewer than 20,000 people with B negative blood currently donate regularly.

NHS Blood and Transplant is contacting all B negative donors asking them to book an appointment to donate at the earliest opportunity. Existing B negative donors will be given priority access to appointments and are urged to call 0300 123 23 23 they are struggling to find availability.

Those with B negative blood are also asked to encourage family members to register and book an appointment to donate as they are 30 percent more likely to have this blood type than the general population.

New donors who already know they are B negative can now add their blood type when they register, allowing them also to be prioritised.

Gerry Gogarty, Director of Blood Supply, said: “Right now B negative stocks are at risk of running low. With a blood type this rare, just a slight rise in hospital demand or one or two patients suddenly requiring a high number of units, can put significant extra pressure on supplies.

“We urgently need existing B negative donors to make an appointment to donate and more people with this blood type to become regular donors and help secure the life-saving supply of blood to patients.

“If you are a B negative donor and can’t find an appointment at a session near you, please call us and we will do what we can to make one available for you. If you have never given blood before and believe you are B negative please sign up and book an appointment today.”

Hospitals across England need more than 5,000 blood donations every day to ensure they have the blood they need to treat patients for a wide variety of reasons, including traumatic injuries or accidents, cancer treatments, sickle cell and childbirth.

As well as B negative, there is also an ongoing need for more donors with O negative and RO blood types.

Donating a unit of blood takes just an hour and each donation can save up to three lives. Men can give blood every three months and women every four months.

Book an appointment here, use the GiveBlood app or call 0300 123 23 23.