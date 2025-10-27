Urgent plea to find lost kittens in Milton Keynes after their mum was accidentally separated from them

The RSPCA are urgently searching for a group of kittens who were accidentally separated from their mother in Milton Keynes. Photo: RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch/Facebook

The RSPCA have launched an urgent appeal to find a group of kittens that were accidentally separated from their mother in Milton Keynes.

A cat was mistakenly taken to be neutered at a feral colony in Staplehall Road, Bletchley, while still having milk inside her - meaning that she was a mother with kittens.

The cat was released straight away, but despite the RSPCAs efforts, they have been unable to find them. The kittens were seen once when their mum briefly moved them into a nearby garden, but she quickly relocated them again. Since then, only one kitten has been spotted.

The RSPCA are very worried about the welfare of the kittens. The mother cat still visits the RSPCA’s feeding station regularly. But her kittens, now around 10–14 weeks old, haven’t been seen.

The RSPCA have launched an urgent appeal to find them. They ask anyone living around Staplehall Road, Bletchley who has seen kittens in their garden or nearby to get in touch.

They also want to know if anyone living in the area has recently taken in any kittens or knows anyone who has. Any information on the kitten’s whereabouts should be reported on 01908 611179 or in the case of an emergency, on 0300 1234 999. You can also email the RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch.

The RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch recently announced on their Facebook page: “We’ve already helped 37 cats and kittens from this colony, but we can’t rest until we know this little family is safe.”