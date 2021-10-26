Van driver receives life-threatening injuries in collision involving lorry on M1 at Milton Keynes

Police is appealing for witnesses following a motorway collision, which left a man with serious injuries.

At around 7.04am on Saturday there was a collision between a Yellow Mercedes van and a black HGV on the M1 northbound between junctions 13 and 14.

The van driver, a man in his twenties, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police are seeking witnesses

The HGV driver did not suffer any injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Hinds, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the M1 around the time this happened to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help with the investigation.