'Vandals who keyed my 1999 Ford Mustang committed a disability hate crime', says Milton Keynes man

A man who uses his Ford Mustang car as a disability vehicle for his wife has hit out at mindless vandals who keyed the paintwork during the night.

The car, which was displaying a blue badge, was scratched right down to the bare metal and will cost hundreds to repair.

The Mustang

Phil Carr and his disabled wife Denise use the American classic car to get around MK, but their hobby is entering it in car shows.

"Denise suffers from osteoarthritis and depression but going out in the car cheers her up. It's won prizes at the shows we've been to," said Phil, who is 61 and his wife's full time carer.

The car, built in 1999, was parked outside the couple's bungalow in Hindemith Close, Old Farm Park, when the vandals struck. The scratch is about 18 inches long.

"What is sickening is that the Blue Badge was clearly displayed on the dashboard. I think this makes it a disability hate crime," said Phil.

The scratch

He is now installing CCTV at his home to deter any future attacks.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place during the night of November 1. Anybody with information should contact them on 101.