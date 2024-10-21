Vegan and veggie cafe run by Milton Keynes Christian Foundation explains its very low food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vegan and vegetarian cafe run by Christians has been given an extremely low food hygiene rating by inspectors.

Think Food in Wolverton was visited last month by the Food Standards Agency and awarded a rating of just one out of five.

This means “major improvement is necessary”.

But this week the Milton Keynes Christian Foundation charity, which runs the Aylesbury Street cafe, has explained why customers should not be put off and why the project is an excellent cause.

The Think Food Cafe serves delicious vegan and vegetarian food

"The rating was not because the place was dirty or there were problems with the food itself.. We don’t serve meat, so there was no contanimation or anything, for example,” said the foundation’s director Simon Rudiger.

Instead the problems found by the FSA inspectors concerned ”paperwork” and admin that is necessary in running a food business, he said.

"The cafe is a social enterprise and we take young people who struggling to stay in education and train them to work there… Some of them, because of their challenges, find it hard to deal with paperwork.”

The scheme, funded by the Department for Education, teaches the youngsters to produce healthy, great tasting, reasonably priced food that brings people together from across the local community.

It create menus that focus on vegetarian and vegan recipes, using as much locally sourced, fresh, seasonal and fairly traded produce as possible, and works to minimise food waste and food miles and show that you can eat well on a budget.

Each trainee is also provided with a free nutritious meal every day, said Simon.

"Think Food is a small café with a big vision. We know that what and how we eat can change the world and we want our food to help change it for the better.

“Current patterns of eating are not sustainable, driving climate crisis and health and social inequality both locally and globally. We are working to make our café a small part of the solution.”

He is hoping the low FSA rating will not deter the cafe’s customers, and says appropriate training has now been given to address the problems.

"We are turning it into a positive and have used it as an opportunity for our young people to learn more,” he said.

Meanwhile the cafe is confident it can apply for a re-inspection and be awarded a much higher rating.

Think Food, situated inside Foundation House on The Square in Wolverton, is one of Milton Keynes Christian Foundation’s social enterprises staffed by young people not in education, training or employment who gain essential work experience and qualifications as they “change the world for good”.

Others include Urb Farm, Cycle Saviours, Learning Tree, Sew and Grow and Childcare Pathways. You can learn all about these enterprises here.

You can support these enterprises by signing up here.

