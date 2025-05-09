Vehicle and building damaged after Milton Keynes car battery fire

By Neil Shefferd
Published 9th May 2025, 09:58 BST
A car and a building were damaged after a car battery caught fire in Milton Keynes in the early hours of the morning.

Two fire crews were called to the incident on Holst Crescent in the Browns Wood area of the city at 12.45am on Thursday May 8.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the car involved was approximately 60 per cent damaged by fire, and that a nearby garage door and building were also damaged.

Firefighters cut away framework to investigate the loft area of the building, which had light smoke logging.

A car and building were damaged by a car battery fire in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Thursday morning

Crews used a thermal imaging camera and hose reel, and also carried out a home safety visit.

