A car and a building were damaged after a car battery caught fire in Milton Keynes in the early hours of the morning.

Two fire crews were called to the incident on Holst Crescent in the Browns Wood area of the city at 12.45am on Thursday May 8.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the car involved was approximately 60 per cent damaged by fire, and that a nearby garage door and building were also damaged.

Firefighters cut away framework to investigate the loft area of the building, which had light smoke logging.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera and hose reel, and also carried out a home safety visit.

