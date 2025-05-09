Vehicle and building damaged after Milton Keynes car battery fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two fire crews were called to the incident on Holst Crescent in the Browns Wood area of the city at 12.45am on Thursday May 8.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the car involved was approximately 60 per cent damaged by fire, and that a nearby garage door and building were also damaged.
Firefighters cut away framework to investigate the loft area of the building, which had light smoke logging.
Crews used a thermal imaging camera and hose reel, and also carried out a home safety visit.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.