Verstappen and Perez roar through city streets at Red Bull Home Run in Milton Keynes

Thousands of F1 fans braved the cold to catch a glimpse of world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing’s MK Home Run on Saturday.

Eleven years to the day since their last exhibition in 2011, the team marked their driver’s and constructors’ championship double in front of an estimated 30,000 fans on Midsummer Boulevard, less than five miles from their Tilbrook base.

Verstappen and Perez were joined by a spectacular display of Red Bull Motorsport power with WRC legend Sebastien Loeb demonstrating his heroic skills, drift king Connor Shanahan tearing up the street circuit and a rare sighting of a Red Bull NASCAR, all who teamed up to get the crowd’s hearts racing and keep the adrenaline pumping.

“I really enjoyed today,” said Verstappen. “It was incredible to see so many people come out to support us, even with the cold! Our fans really are the greatest.

"We’ve been based in Milton Keynes since 2005, when I was still a kid, so its great to give back to the city through local events like this. We are truly appreciative of the love and support that comes from the city and we look forward to next year where we have a big challenge ahead of us.

"We know we can meet that challenge, of course everyone around us will be working just as hard to beat us, but they do not have the support that we have.”

Perez added: “It was really cool out there, it was great to see everyone and have the opportunity to give back to Milton Keynes. It’s been a long time since we held an event like this here in our home city, so it was nice to do it again after such a successful season for the team. I’m really happy we could do it before the holiday period to round out the season. It feels like the perfect way to say thank you to our fans and close the book on an unbelievable year for us all.”

