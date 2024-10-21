Very first train successfully completes test run on newly-built Milton Keynes to Oxford line
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The trail was a key milestone for the £1.2bn East West Rail project that is being delivered by Department for Transport, East West Railway Company, Network Rail and the East West Rail Alliance.
Departing from Oxford station at 9.43am, a Chiltern Class 168 train made a full journey along the line, travelling via Bicester, Winslow and Bletchley before arriving at Milton Keynes Central at 10.25am.
The journey along the entire route took 42 minutes to complete, with the train reaching the full line speed of 100mph on several sections.
It was the first time in 60 years that a train has used the newly-rebuilt Bletchley to Bicester section of the line.
Called Connection Stage One, the project includes the introduction of services from Oxford to Bletchley and Milton Keynes with the aim of the first passenger services starting in 2025.
Eventually the East West Rail scheme will deliver transport connections for communities between Oxford and Cambridge
These services will better connect passengers and have the potential to help unlock economic growth and create new opportunities across the region, say Network Rail bosses.
They worked with its partners at Chiltern Railways to operate today’s first train.
Testing and training will now take place over the coming months and the project remains on track to begin passenger services in 2025.
Further test runs, supported by Chiltern Railways, will continue to ensure the safety and reliability of the new infrastructure.
The billion East West Rail project is being delivered by Department for Transport, East West Railway Company, Network Rail and the East West Rail Alliance.
Key achievements from the project since construction began in November 2021. They include a new Bletchley High Level station, 70km of new track and drainage, installation of a new signalling and telecoms system, five new overbridges, 12 new footbridges, 22 refurbished bridges130km of new fencing and the rebuilding of the Bletchley flyover, which carries the line over the West Coast main line.