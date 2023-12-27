Very popular Milton Keynes restaurant suffers fire drama on Christmas Eve

The place remains closed for damage to be repaired

A city centre restaurant’s Christmas trade was ruined after a fire broke out on Christmas Eve.

The highly popular Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar was busy with diners when the blaze started in an extraction unit in the kitchen shortly after 8pm.

The place was swiftly evacuated of customers and staff and round 20 firefighter in six appliances rushed to the Midsummer Boulevard venue.

They used breathing apparatus, hose jets and a turn table ladder to get the fire under control, but not before it had spread to the first floor.

Luckily everybody got out safely and there were no injuries. However the restaurant has had to close for a few days to repair the damage.

The fire crews came from West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell and they were supported by three officers and two appliances and crew from neighbouring Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Afterwards firefighters isolated the restaurant’s gas supply and a full cordon was put in place. Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.

Crews returned to the property several times for reinspection during the night, using thermal imagery camera to check for hotspots.

An Olive Tree spokesman said the fire left staff “totally mortified and saddened” but has thanked customers for their support.

They added: “Our wonderful team is currently at the restaurant doing everything they can in order that we can open as soon as possible. We will update you as soon as we can.